First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FBZ) Trading Up 3.1%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FBZ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.63. Approximately 6,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 12,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.