First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS) Stock Price Up 1.1%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS – Get Rating) shares rose 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.17 and last traded at $77.17. Approximately 327,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 569,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.93.

