First United Bank & Trust Acquires 238 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,309,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,501,245. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.70. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.92 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.