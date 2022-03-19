First United Bank & Trust Acquires 905 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,895,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,159 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850,030 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,672,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,451,770,000 after acquiring an additional 341,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.97. The stock had a trading volume of 50,865,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,897,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.08. The firm has a market cap of $232.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.