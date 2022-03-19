First United Bank & Trust Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Autodesk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 41,088 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Autodesk by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,558 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Autodesk by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,710 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 321 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,735,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,787. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.29 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.40 and a 200-day moving average of $267.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

