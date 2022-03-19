First United Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,179,000 after acquiring an additional 404,481 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,191,000 after acquiring an additional 336,764 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Genuine Parts by 40.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,365,000 after acquiring an additional 209,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after acquiring an additional 173,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 27.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,732,000 after acquiring an additional 132,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $113.64 and a 1-year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

