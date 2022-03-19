First United Bank & Trust Purchases 8,553 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust owned 0.05% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSGX stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,423. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $65.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.38.

