First United Bank & Trust Sells 1,520 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

First United Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.0% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,871,000 after buying an additional 438,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 839,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 322,618 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,762,000 after purchasing an additional 192,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,232,000 after purchasing an additional 167,983 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.19. The stock had a trading volume of 306,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,087. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $130.71 and a one year high of $154.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.18.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.