First United Bank & Trust Sells 1,520 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

First United Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.0% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,871,000 after buying an additional 438,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 839,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 322,618 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,762,000 after purchasing an additional 192,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,232,000 after purchasing an additional 167,983 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.19. The stock had a trading volume of 306,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,087. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $130.71 and a one year high of $154.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

