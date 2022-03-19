Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.120-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $754.50 million-$757.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.02 million.Five9 also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.120-$0.140 EPS.

Shares of FIVN traded up $7.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,055. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -133.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.05.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $166,191.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $676,599.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,404 shares of company stock worth $1,724,875 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 720,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after buying an additional 286,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 186,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,650,000 after buying an additional 103,935 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

