Forte Capital LLC ADV Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $212.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

