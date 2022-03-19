Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $607,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $409.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.60 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.00.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

