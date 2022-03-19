Forte Capital LLC ADV Makes New Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after buying an additional 82,358 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,387,000 after buying an additional 82,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after buying an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,283,000 after buying an additional 166,689 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,502,000 after buying an additional 60,240 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $3,301,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,006 shares of company stock valued at $19,057,084. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Argus lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.86.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $153.05. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.11.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.