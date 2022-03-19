Forte Capital LLC ADV Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,037 shares during the period. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,418 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,122 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA opened at $48.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.