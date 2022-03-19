Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 335 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in HEICO were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 33.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in HEICO by 5.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HEI shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

HEICO stock opened at $149.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.60 and a 200-day moving average of $140.20. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $118.52 and a 1 year high of $153.20.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.76%.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

