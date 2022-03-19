Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 932 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Bruker were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 24.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bruker by 14.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 44.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR opened at $68.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.63. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.54.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

