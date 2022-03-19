Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up 1.2% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.85.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,719 shares of company stock worth $18,459,090. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.82. 1,116,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,556. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.18 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.15.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

