Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $728,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $16.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $589.09. 2,600,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $230.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.63 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $566.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.52.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

