Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $916,000 Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,529,000 after buying an additional 478,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,989,000 after purchasing an additional 157,042 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,665,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,801,000 after purchasing an additional 137,083 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Copart by 47.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,759,000 after purchasing an additional 699,993 shares during the period. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,660,000 after purchasing an additional 935,916 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Copart stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,231,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,048. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.08 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

