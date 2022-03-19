Fortem Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,189 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

In other news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,690,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,150,648. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

