Fortem Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,092 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,397,000 after acquiring an additional 43,836 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $961,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 160,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 24,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

OHI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.98. 2,817,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,084. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

