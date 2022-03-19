Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter.
About Forward Industries (Get Rating)
Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.
