Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Forward Industries by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 160,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Industries by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,450,000. 19.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

