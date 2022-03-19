Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, Director John S. Moody purchased 7,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.87 per share, with a total value of $199,644.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 176,960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FCPT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.61. 890,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,597. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.82%.
Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.
