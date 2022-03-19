Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, Director John S. Moody purchased 7,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.87 per share, with a total value of $199,644.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 176,960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.61. 890,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,597. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.82%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.