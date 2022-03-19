freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Up 16.0% in February

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 303,800 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 261,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRTAF. Barclays boosted their target price on freenet from €28.00 ($30.77) to €29.00 ($31.87) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded freenet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on freenet from €26.50 ($29.12) to €27.50 ($30.22) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on freenet from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

FRTAF stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.43. freenet has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

