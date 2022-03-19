FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

RAIL opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $65.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAIL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FreightCar America by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FreightCar America by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 100,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in FreightCar America by 293.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

