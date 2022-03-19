Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys New Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 550,377 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,437,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.11% of Trade Desk at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 71.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Benchmark began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $1,906,466 in the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTD opened at $68.81 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 241.44, a P/E/G ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.22.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

