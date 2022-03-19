Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 3,236 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.90% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $35,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,615,000 after acquiring an additional 206,677 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,779,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 17,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $700,128.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $312,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,997,142. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIT opened at $101.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $109.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

AIT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

