Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 3,946 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Fabrinet worth $45,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 288.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FN opened at $105.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.88. Fabrinet has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $126.28.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FN. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

