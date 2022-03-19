Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Position Lessened by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,336,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,919,939 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $186,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,037,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,217,000. Green Court Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,993,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $40,963,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

YMM opened at $6.97 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $22.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Full Truck Alliance (Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.