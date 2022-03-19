F&V Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

F&V Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after buying an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,575,000 after buying an additional 1,627,407 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after buying an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,577,000 after buying an additional 913,698 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $447.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $385.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

