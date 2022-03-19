F&V Capital Management LLC Has $8.97 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,939 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 3.0% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

NYSE:CVS opened at $107.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.96 and a 200-day moving average of $96.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

