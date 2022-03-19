FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Nokia Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nokia in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nokia’s FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOK. TheStreet raised Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

NOK opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Nokia by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

