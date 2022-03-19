FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sovos Brands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sovos Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sovos Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.15. Sovos Brands has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sovos Brands by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 43,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 90,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

