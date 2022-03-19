FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Increased by Analyst

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($8.57) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($9.06).

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASND. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $117.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.79. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $96.97 and a 52-week high of $178.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

