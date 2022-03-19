FY2022 EPS Estimates for DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of DS Smith in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DS Smith’s FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.65) to GBX 570 ($7.41) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.59) to GBX 435 ($5.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.83.

DS Smith stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

