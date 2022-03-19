FY2022 EPS Estimates for Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) Lowered by Analyst

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.38.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of KRR opened at C$6.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$966.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.03 and a 1-year high of C$6.79.

Karora Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.