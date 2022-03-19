FY2022 EPS Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.16.
Maverix Metals stock opened at C$6.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$5.04 and a 1 year high of C$7.70. The company has a market cap of C$907.97 million and a PE ratio of 28.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.84.
About Maverix Metals (Get Rating)
Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.
