G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of G-III Apparel Group worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 28,401 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 141,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

