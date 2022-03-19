G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GIII stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,881,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,364,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,569,000 after purchasing an additional 135,328 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

