G. Peter Mah Buys 23,575 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Stock

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) COO G. Peter Mah bought 23,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $24,989.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MUX opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. McEwen Mining Inc has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 1,941.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,735,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,956,000 after buying an additional 13,063,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,676,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 174,001 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,394,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 225,790 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,558,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 410,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 52,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MUX. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McEwen Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.65.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

