GameStop (NYSE:GME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.70 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded up $3.09 on Friday, reaching $90.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,852,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,355. GameStop has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $344.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.07 and a beta of -1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,194,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,813,000 after acquiring an additional 48,689 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 306.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in GameStop by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $78.50.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

