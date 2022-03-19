Gary A. Ogilby Sells 86 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 86 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.77, for a total value of $12,450.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CW stock opened at $154.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.58. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $162.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,364,000 after buying an additional 49,892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after buying an additional 54,968 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,535,000 after buying an additional 52,729 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 619,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,537,000 after buying an additional 25,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 514,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,978,000 after buying an additional 85,477 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

