GB Group’s (GBG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GBG. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.35) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($13.98) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.35) target price on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.00) target price on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.10).

Get GB Group alerts:

Shares of LON GBG opened at GBX 581.50 ($7.56) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 603.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 748.83. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. GB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 498.80 ($6.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 980 ($12.74).

In related news, insider David A. Rasche purchased 8,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 615 ($8.00) per share, for a total transaction of £49,550.55 ($64,435.05).

About GB Group (Get Rating)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.