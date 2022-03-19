GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) were down 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.15 and last traded at $34.20. Approximately 117,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,981,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.
The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GDS (GDS)
