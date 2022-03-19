GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) were down 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.15 and last traded at $34.20. Approximately 117,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,981,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,455,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of GDS by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,767,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of GDS by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

