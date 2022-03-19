German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.93%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $295,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,175 shares of company stock worth $302,451. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 898,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,728,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in German American Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,434,000 after acquiring an additional 30,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in German American Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in German American Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in German American Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp (Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.