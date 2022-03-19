Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 104,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,234,330 shares.The stock last traded at $47.50 and had previously closed at $42.74.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gitlab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.48.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.
Gitlab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLB)
GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
