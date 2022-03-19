Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock Position Raised by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Globe Life by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Globe Life by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 22,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,859. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $98.23 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.87 and a 200-day moving average of $95.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.57.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

