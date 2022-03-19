Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GYC. Barclays set a €21.50 ($23.63) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($27.91) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.08) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grand City Properties has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.16 ($26.54).

Shares of GYC opened at €20.36 ($22.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.02. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($18.25) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($22.13).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

