GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) & Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Head-To-Head Contrast

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get GreenBox POS alerts:

GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.6, suggesting that its share price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Services Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GreenBox POS and Information Services Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenBox POS $8.52 million 16.72 -$5.01 million N/A N/A Information Services Group $277.83 million 1.27 $15.53 million $0.31 23.45

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than GreenBox POS.

Profitability

This table compares GreenBox POS and Information Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenBox POS -106.65% -52.52% -42.26% Information Services Group 5.59% 18.42% 7.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GreenBox POS and Information Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Information Services Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Information Services Group has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 97.16%. Given Information Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than GreenBox POS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Information Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Information Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Information Services Group beats GreenBox POS on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GreenBox POS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Information Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries. The company was founded by Michael P. Connors in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenBox POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenBox POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.