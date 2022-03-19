Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 821,200 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 694,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRNWF. Raymond James increased their price target on Greenlane Renewables from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Greenlane Renewables from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRNWF opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. Greenlane Renewables has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

