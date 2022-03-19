GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Roth Capital lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

GRWG stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.11 million, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 2.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

